Anchor continues reporting on live tv after accidentally swallowing fly, shares video

The job of anchors reporting news on live television is not as easy as it seems. They often have to be in complete control of their emotions while reporting a story. And, recently a Canadian new anchor showed incredible professionalism when she continued with a piece even after accidentally swallowing a fly on live television. The anchor, Farah Nasser, also took to Twitter to share the video of the incident.

“Sharing because we all need a laugh these days. Turns out it's not just @fordnation, I swallowed a fly on air today. (Very much a first world problem given the story I'm introducing),” she tweeted while posting the video.

In the video Nasser was reporting on extreme weather conditions in Pakistan. She was in the middle of explaining the current situation in the country when a fly directly flew into her mouth. Momentarily, she choked and paused but soon recovered and continued with her reporting.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has accumulated nearly one million views. The post has also prompted people to ask various questions. Just like this Twitter user who asked, “Like a champ Far. Was it a fruit fly? House fly?” To which,Nasser replied “Regular fly. It was so gross.” Another individual expressed, “I've heard that when sleep with our mouth open we ingest all kind of bugs. Eeeeeww!” The anchor also shared her response and wrote, “Ewww is right.” A Twitter user posted, “Farah, I'm dying. Thank you for this. Lmao.” And, they also received a reply from Nasser who shared, “Glad to be of service friend."