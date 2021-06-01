Anchor mistakenly reports death of playwright William Shakespeare, video is viral

In what can be termed as a comedy of errors, an anchor of an Argentinian TV news channel confused playwright William Shakespeare with the first man to receive a Pfizer jab, a namesake of the Bard.

Noelia Novillo was reporting on the death of William "Bill" Shakespeare, who died at the age of 81 earlier this week, reports the BBC. However, while reporting, the anchor said that the man in question is “one of the most important writers in the English language” who died a few months after taking the Covid-19 vaccination. The playwright died in 1616. She didn’t notice the mistake even when the image of the man appeared on the screen.

A video of the mistake has now made its way online and is being shared by many. Take a look:

Esto es increíble no puedo dejar de verlo pic.twitter.com/Ha8DUNuTYj — Fato Gloro (@cruziisimo) May 28, 2021

