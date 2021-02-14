IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
trending

Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt

Archaeologists found eight huge units — each is 20 meters (about 65 feet) long and 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) wide. Each unit includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST

American and Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed what could be the oldest known beer factory at one of the most prominent archaeological sites of ancient Egypt, a top antiquities official said on Wednesday.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the factory was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground located in the desert west of the Nile River, over 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Cairo.

He said the factory apparently dates back to the region of King Narmer, who is widely known for his unification of ancient Egypt at the beginning of the First Dynastic Period (3150 B.C.- 2613 B.C.).

Archaeologists found eight huge units — each is 20 meters (about 65 feet) long and 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) wide. Each unit includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows, which had been used to heat up a mixture of grains and water to produce beer, Waziri said.

The joint mission is co-chaired by Dr. Matthew Adams of the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University, and Deborah Vischak, assistant professor of ancient Egyptian art history and archaeology at Princeton University.

Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.

British archaeologists were the first to mention the existence of that factory early 1900s, but they couldn't determine its location, the antiquities ministry said.

With its vast cemeteries and temples from the earliest times of ancient Egypt, Abydos was known for monuments honoring Osiris, ancient Egypt’s god of underworld and the deity responsible for judging souls in the afterlife.

The necropolis had been used in every period of early Egyptian history, from the prehistoric age to Roman times.

Egypt has announced dozens of ancient discoveries in the past couple of years, in the hope of attracting more tourists.

The tourism industry has been reeling from the political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. The sector was also dealt a further blow last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
egypt
Close
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
Adams said the factory was apparently built in this area to provide royal rituals with beer, given that archaeologists found evidences showing the use of beer in sacrificial rites of ancient Egyptians.(Facebook/Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)
trending

Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Archaeologists found eight huge units — each is 20 meters (about 65 feet) long and 2.5 meters (about 8 feet) wide. Each unit includes some 40 pottery basins in two rows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.(ANI)
Saima secured a gold medal by lifting a weight of 255 kgs.(ANI)
trending

Meet the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to choose career as a power-lifter

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Saima Ubaid said that she wanted to be an example for the women who cut their own wings by societal pressure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahindra Nikam, the farmer who purchased these seeds for nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, was sowed in 30 guntas at his five-acre farm at Dabhadi village.(ANI)
Mahindra Nikam, the farmer who purchased these seeds for nearly 40,000, was sowed in 30 guntas at his five-acre farm at Dabhadi village.(ANI)
trending

Nashik farmer cultivates high-nutrient, purple and yellow cauliflower

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:59 AM IST
About 70 days ago, the farmer from Nashik purchased newly-developed seeds that have been tested at the Karnal farm in Haryana and the unique seeds have been developed by Syngenta India Ltd in Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Seventh Outreach International Radio Fair is organised every year to increase radio listenership, sensitise broadcasters on the importance of radio in public service.(ANI)
The Seventh Outreach International Radio Fair is organised every year to increase radio listenership, sensitise broadcasters on the importance of radio in public service.(ANI)
trending

Visitor throng 7th International Radio fair in Bhubaneswar to see antique radios

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment were at display at the exhibition stalls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years.(ANI)
Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years.(ANI)
trending

Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Vinod Patel will donate his kidney to his ailing wife on their 23rd marriage anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a meme shared in response to the viral pawri horai hai song.(Twitter/@yuvaa)
The image is a meme shared in response to the viral pawri horai hai song.(Twitter/@yuvaa)
trending

Twitter joins the 'pawri' as Yashraj Mukhate's mashup track goes viral

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Twitter accounts of Netflix India, PIB Fact Check also joined the fun with some amusing tweets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Keira and Neron,(Instagram/@The big cat sanctuary)
The image shows Keira and Neron,(Instagram/@The big cat sanctuary)
trending

Valentine’s Day 2021: Zoo shares incredible love story of jaguars. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Shared on the official Instagram profile of The Big Cat Sanctuary, the video will fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cute dog named Ancoo.(Instagram/@my.ancco)
The image shows the cute dog named Ancoo.(Instagram/@my.ancco)
trending

Dog tries reaching bowl kept on table. Cute video gets over 12 million views

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Hannah Cheetham in her new car simulator chair.(Instagram/@cheethamswithdreams)
The image shows Hannah Cheetham in her new car simulator chair.(Instagram/@cheethamswithdreams)
trending

Woman with cerebral palsy gets car simulator chair, her reaction wins people

By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:12 AM IST
“Wow! Her excitement made me cry. I am so happy for her,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Sharma's post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)
Rohit Sharma's post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@rohitsharma45)
trending

Rohit Sharma shares cute picture with family ahead of Valentine's Day

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:42 PM IST
"Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers," Rohit Sharma tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rowing a boat at Prayagraj.(Twitter/@priyankagandhi)
The image shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rowing a boat at Prayagraj.(Twitter/@priyankagandhi)
trending

Priyanka Gandhi thanks boatman for ‘joyful ride’ after rowing boat at Prayagraj

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the video on her personal Twitter profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dozens of skaters took to the frozen surface of Amsterdam's historic Prinsengracht canal.(AP)
Dozens of skaters took to the frozen surface of Amsterdam's historic Prinsengracht canal.(AP)
trending

People skate on frozen surface of historic Prinsengracht canal in Amsterdam

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
It was the first time since 2018 that skating was possible on Amsterdam’s historic Prinsengracht canal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now left people in awe.(Twitter/@NWSNorthPlatte/Bill Taylor)
The image has now left people in awe.(Twitter/@NWSNorthPlatte/Bill Taylor)
trending

Dazzling light pillars illuminate northern US sky. See pics

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Twitter is now flooded with stunning images of the light pillars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stonehenge ancient stone circle is seen at dawn, near Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain.(REUTERS)
Stonehenge ancient stone circle is seen at dawn, near Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain.(REUTERS)
trending

Archaeologists say England’s Stonehenge was erected in Wales first

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Among Britain's most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world and people searching for spiritual connections with the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@alex_ivanchak)
The video has now prompted people to share various comments.(Instagram/@alex_ivanchak)
trending

Artist creates Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrait with 400 Rubik’s cubes. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:23 PM IST
“Leonardo Dicaprio from 400 Rubik’s cubes," reads the caption shared alongside the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP