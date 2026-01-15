Andhra family serves 158 dishes to son-in-law in mega Sankranti feast. Minister says ‘traditions, love, hospitality’
An Andhra Pradesh family turned Sankranti into a grand celebration by preparing 158 traditional dishes for their son-in-law.
A family from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district has captured widespread attention after turning this year’s Sankranti celebrations into a remarkable display of tradition and hospitality. The family prepared an astonishing 158 dishes for their son in law, transforming the harvest festival into an unforgettable occasion that reflected the warmth and cultural richness of Andhra homes.
According to a report by NDTV, Vandanapu Muralikrishna and his wife hosted the elaborate feast for their son in law Sridatta, who is from Rajahmundry in the Godavari district, and their daughter Maunika. The celebrations held special significance as this was the couple’s first Sankranti together after their marriage last year.
A first Sankranti made special
In many Andhra households, Sankranti marks more than just a seasonal festival. It is a deeply emotional occasion centred on family bonds, gratitude, and tradition. For a newly married couple, the first Sankranti often carries added importance, especially when the son in law is welcomed into the family with affection and elaborate rituals.
Determined to make the festival memorable, the Tenali family went far beyond the usual customs. They spent days preparing a vast assortment of dishes that showcased the diversity of Andhra cuisine.
A feast showcasing Andhra cuisine
The spread featured popular savoury snacks such as murukulu, chekkalu, and garelu, which are staples during Sankranti festivities. Sweet dishes made with jaggery formed a major highlight, including ariselu, bobbatlu, sunnundulu, and kajjikayalu. Alongside these were numerous vegetarian and non vegetarian preparations, ranging from rice varieties to richly spiced curries and accompaniments.
A moment that resonated widely
A video of the lavish celebration quickly drew attention online, prompting reactions from across the state. Andhra Pradesh cabinet minister Lokesh Nara also responded to the viral moment, highlighting its cultural significance.
“Sankranti isn’t just a festival, it’s an emotion in Andhra homes. 158 dishes for a son in law says everything about our traditions, love, and hospitality,” he wrote on X.