Andhra family serves 158 dishes to son-in-law in mega Sankranti feast. Minister says ‘traditions, love, hospitality’

A family from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district has captured widespread attention after turning this year’s Sankranti celebrations into a remarkable display of tradition and hospitality. The family prepared an astonishing 158 dishes for their son in law, transforming the harvest festival into an unforgettable occasion that reflected the warmth and cultural richness of Andhra homes. An Andhra Pradesh family made headlines after cooking 158 dishes for their son-in-law during Sankranti. (X/@T_Investor_)

According to a report by NDTV, Vandanapu Muralikrishna and his wife hosted the elaborate feast for their son in law Sridatta, who is from Rajahmundry in the Godavari district, and their daughter Maunika. The celebrations held special significance as this was the couple’s first Sankranti together after their marriage last year.

