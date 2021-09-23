Animal care staff hand raises orphaned cheetah cub. Watch

A video shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo on their official Instagram page about a cheetah cub has amazed people. The video shows the animal care staff of the organization raising the little animal. Along with the video, they also shared a description caption.

“Animal care staff at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute are hand-raising a male cheetah cub for several weeks before placing the cub with a foster cheetah mother at another zoo," they wrote.

In the next few lines, they described more about the cub's situation. “The cub was one of a litter of three born to 7-year-old female Sukiri Sept. 16; one cub was stillborn and one cub did not survive after a few minutes (updated Sept 21). Keepers report the cub is strong, active, vocal and eating well,” they added.

Take a look at the sweet video showcasing one of the staff members feeding milk to the cub.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 60,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“What sort of formula do you feed him?” asked an Instagram user. To which, the zoo replied, “Animal care staff are staying around the clock to feed the cub every 2 to 3 1/2 hours in SCBI’s veterinary hospital. The cub is being fed a formula used successfully to hand-raise cheetah cubs at other zoos.”

“Why a foster mom?” asked another. The zoo also replied to the question. “While our team can care for this cub in the short term, it’s important he learns how to be a cheetah from other cheetahs close to his age and have the attention of an adult female cheetah soon. We hope to have more cheetah cubs born at SCBI in the near future, but the timing is not ideal for the cub to stay here," they answered.

“Thank you for sharing details in other comments about how and why this cheetah is in your care,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON