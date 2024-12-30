Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ants build a living bridge over water, internet calls it 'nature's engineering marvel'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 30, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A viral video showed ants building a living bridge to cross water, stunning viewers with their teamwork

Ants, the tiny creatures known for their incredible teamwork and problem-solving skills, have once again astonished the internet. A video showcasing their unique ability to build a bridge to cross water has gone viral, leaving netizens in awe.

Ants stunned the internet by building a living bridge to cross water(X/AMAZlNGNATURE)
Ants stunned the internet by building a living bridge to cross water(X/AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Video of ant crawling inside laptop screen goes viral: ‘There’s no way to get it out’)

Ants’ ingenious engineering

The captivating clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account "Nature is Amazing," shows a stunning display of ant ingenuity. Long rows of ants can be seen forming a living bridge over water, allowing others to cross from one point to another. The teamwork and precision demonstrated in the video highlight the remarkable coordination of these insects, often seen as nature’s little engineers.

Watch the clip here:

The video, which has garnered over six lakh views, has sparked widespread admiration and curiosity among social media users. Many were left marvelling at the extraordinary abilities of ants and their capacity to work together seamlessly.

Netizens react with wonder

The video has prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing their amazement at the scene. One user commented, “This is mind-blowing! Nature never ceases to amaze.” Another remarked, “Ants are truly the masters of teamwork and strategy.”

(Also read: ‘Tomatoes from Thailand, fiery ants from Chhattisgarh’: Pani Puri’s makeover makes people say ‘No thank you’)

A third user wrote, “This is better than any engineering marvel humans can come up with!” Meanwhile, another viewer chimed in with, “I can’t believe how perfectly they work together. It’s inspiring!”

Some users were quick to connect the ants' feat to broader themes, such as human cooperation and resilience. “Imagine if we humans could collaborate like this,” one user noted, while another joked, “Ants probably have their own version of an Olympics!”

This video serves as a powerful reminder of the wonders of nature and the ingenuity of even its smallest creatures.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On