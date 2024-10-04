Video of ant crawling inside laptop screen goes viral: ‘There’s no way to get it out’

A strange video of an ant crawling inside a laptop screen has captured the internet’s attention, amassing over 4 lakh views since it was shared yesterday on the social media platform X. The clip, posted by X user Aditya, has sparked amusement and consternation on social media. A video of an ant trapped inside a laptop screen has gone viral(X/@adityakvlte)

In the video, Aditya expresses disbelief as he points out the tiny intruder nestled within the confines of his laptop. "This ant went inside my laptop’s screen!" he captioned the video.

He runs his finger across the surface to demonstrate that the ant is indeed trapped within the display.

Take a look at the video below:

How did it happen?

The unusual occurrence led many viewers to wonder how the ant got into the laptop.

One person named Akash Manohar theorised that an ant egg had somehow made its way to the screen during the manufacturing process.

“Most likely it did not go into screen. This insect is most likely an egg that was in the screen during manufacturing. The heat generated during laptop use helped it hatch,” wrote Akash. “I had the same issue around 2020. Had to fight with Apple Support in India to get the screen replaced for free. They tried to blame it on me,” he revealed.

However, Aditya dismissed this theory saying he had owned the laptop for four years and it was unlikely that an egg would last that long. Instead, he said, an ant must have entered the screen from the charging port or some other cavity.

“On my desk I've noticed these tiny ants so maybe it could’ve gone up from the charging port cavity or any other entry point in the hardware,” he said.

Social media reactions

The video led to much amusement on the platform. One person called it a “free dynamic wallpaper.”

“Hit it with the cursor!” another suggested. “I’ve heard of sites and code being buggy but this is next level,” a user joked.

Several people said they had experience similar incidents of bugs getting into their devices.