Apple’s launch event sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

Apple, on September 14, launched the iPhone 13 range alongside other products like iPad and Apple Watch Series 7. The launch event was hosted live on the official website and YouTube channel of the company. The event soon prompted people to take to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new products and many started sharing posts using #AppleEvent – so much so that the hashtag also started trending. A few, however, took a different path while reacting to the new launches – they shared memes.

There were many who argued that the new products by the company are similar to the old ones and they did so in the form of memes.

The iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro and 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NJ9BbevH1u — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) September 14, 2021

Someone shared a similar joke and wrote “iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like” along with this image:

iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Z4nNS1W7L — 𝓝 (@IhrVortrag) September 15, 2021

This individual gave a meme makeover to the popular joke that one may have to sell their kidney to buy a new iPhone:

Me going to buying online iPhone 13 after selling a kidney! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rIqIUmiFCS — h-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) September 15, 2021

This Twitter user made a hilarious observation about the camera of the new device:

#AppleEvent

👽

not drunk// it looks like a shocked alien pic.twitter.com/pGgoJDuK3W — aimeery (@aimeerydizzy) September 15, 2021

Take a look at some more rib-tickling memes:

Tweet on Apple new product launch.(Twitter@X__Parth)

Apple event launch meme.(Twitter/@Karmit__)

Meme on Apple launch.(Twitter/@chauhanswayam5)

What would you tweet about the launch?