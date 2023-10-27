Are you a maths wizard? Try solving this brain teaser

Maths is a subject that many people love. Solving tough questions, and puzzles, putting in various formulas, and finding a solution can put a person's mind to work. So, if you enjoy solving such questions too we have a maths-related brain teaser for you. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this? Try solving this puzzle.

The question was shared by the Instagram page @mathequiz. This page often shares many maths puzzles that will leave you scratching your head. In their latest question, the puzzle reads, “What will come in the place of the question (?) mark in the following number series? 4620, 420, 60, ?, 4, 2”

The question also has four options as the possible answers. The options are- “48,” “12,” “30,” and “25.”

Take a look at this maths puzzle below:

This post was shared on October 26. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and wrote that “12” is the correct answer.

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. The question states, "If 9+1= 91, 8+2 = 75, 7÷3 =61, 6+4 = 49, 5+5 = 39 then what is 3+7= ?" Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

