News / Trending / Are you a maths wizard? Try solving this brain teaser

Are you a maths wizard? Try solving this brain teaser

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 27, 2023 11:41 PM IST

This question required you to use your basic maths skills. Can you solve it?

Maths is a subject that many people love. Solving tough questions, and puzzles, putting in various formulas, and finding a solution can put a person's mind to work. So, if you enjoy solving such questions too we have a maths-related brain teaser for you. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this?

Try solving this puzzle.
Try solving this puzzle.

The question was shared by the Instagram page @mathequiz. This page often shares many maths puzzles that will leave you scratching your head. In their latest question, the puzzle reads, “What will come in the place of the question (?) mark in the following number series? 4620, 420, 60, ?, 4, 2”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The question also has four options as the possible answers. The options are- “48,” “12,” “30,” and “25.”

Take a look at this maths puzzle below:

This post was shared on October 26. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and wrote that “12” is the correct answer.

Earlier, another brain teaser had gone viral on social media. The question states, "If 9+1= 91, 8+2 = 75, 7÷3 =61, 6+4 = 49, 5+5 = 39 then what is 3+7= ?" Will you be able to solve this puzzle?

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out