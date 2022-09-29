Home / Trending / Army jawans sing Sandese Aate Hai during meet with defence minister Rajnath Singh. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:15 PM IST

The video of the army jawans singing Sandese Aate Hai during defence minister Rajnath Singh's visit was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows army jawans singing Sandese Aate Hai in front of defence minister Rajnath Singh.(Twitter/@ANI)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the military station in Dinjan in Assam to review infrastructure development along Line of Actual Control (LAC). During his visit, a few jawans came together to give a melodious performance and sing for the defence minister. They sang Sandese Aate Hai from the 1997 film Border. A video of the interaction is creating buzz online.

ANI shared the video with an explanatory caption. “Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with them at Dinjan military station in Assam. Army chief General Manoj Pande and other top officers of the Army also accompanied the Defence Minister,” they wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the heartwarming performance of the jawans:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 1.8 lakh views. The wonderful clip has also accumulated more than 8,500 likes. People shared various reactions while reacting to the video.

“A song that always brings tears,” wrote a Twitter user. “How beautiful is this? Salute to their sacrifices,” posted another. “Goosebumps,” commented a third. “All time favourite song,” expressed a fourth.

