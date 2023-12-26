close_game
Artist creates artwork in the eye of a needle. Guess what he used as paint brush

Artist creates artwork in the eye of a needle. Guess what he used as paint brush

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 26, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Willard Wigan, a renowned micro-sculptor hand crafted 'Three Little Kings' in the eye of a needle. This mind-blowing artistic piece was made using one of Wigan's eyelashes as a paintbrush. Yes, you read that right. Not only that, he also used fragments of nylon, glitter and 24-carat gold to complete the piece.

'Three Little Kings' in the eye of a needle.(Facebook/@Willard Wigan)
As per the official website of Willard Wigan, this artwork was 'made for everyone, bringing a glimmer of magical light, hope and peace to the hearts and minds of everyone around the world this Christmas.' Wigan worked hundreds of hours to finish the composition in time for Christmas.

He also shared pictures of Three Little Kings on Facebook.

Take a look at the picture of this piece here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago on Facebook. Since being shared, it has gained numerous likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their amazement over this artwork.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Wonderful work sir. Merry Christmas to you, your family and your team."

A second shared, "Fantastic! Merry Christmas to you and yours."

A third added, "Beautiful. Thanks for sharing."

"You finally gave us a glimpse of how! So many questions, but one of my first is how do you get pigments broken down that small? So very mind-blowing! May you and yours also have a peaceful holiday, and please give them a hug," posted a fourth

