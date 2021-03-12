Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
When Filipino artist Gilbert Angeles found out that his country was one of the world's biggest contributors of plastic trash in the ocean he felt compelled to take action.
Angeles decided the best way to show how discarded waste could be given a new life in a different medium was to incorporate materials ranging from shredded plastic to old paint and leftover construction wood in his paintings.
Since 2019, he has made over two dozen paintings of this kind.
"I make these artworks to raise awareness so we can fight against the trash in our area, to make us more responsible in how we dispose of our trash, and to make us aware of where our trash goes," said the 49-year-old.
The artist sources the materials from around his Manila neighbourhood or through donations from contacts he has made since launching his environmental campaign.
Angeles remembers being spurred on to take up the project after seeing a news report about the Philippines being one of the top contributors of plastic waste.
The Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and China account for around 60% of the world's marine plastic, or 8 million tonnes annually, according to a 2017 report from the Ocean Conservancy and the McKinsey Center for Business and Environment.
Angeles' artwork has since been shown in galleries, with paintings selling for around $600 to $3,000, depending on the size. Part of the proceeds goes to his environmental group, Green Artz, which encourages artists to use recycled waste in their work.
"I love the fact that it gives us hope," said Linda Pecoraro, general manager of Conrad Hotel, where Angeles' work is being exhibited.
"It's got beautiful colours and recycled plastic, repurposing things that damage our environment and making them beautiful."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Lost one atmosphere, gained another’: Nasa’s post on exoplanet wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction is priceless
- “First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman forest official’s dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts
- Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbie doll's beau Ken turns 60, makers recreate its first version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox