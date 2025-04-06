Artist repays parents’ 23 crore debt through teaching calligraphy for over 13 hours daily

A 31-year-old calligrapher from Wuhan, China, used his artistic skills to repay his parents' massive debt of 20 million yuan ( ₹23 crore) within seven years, reported South China Morning Post. In 2017, Chen left France and returned to China after his family's factory closed.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Chen Zhao, who now runs a successful calligraphy studio, began learning the traditional art form at the age of five. However, his parents were sceptical about its financial viability and often warned him against relying on calligraphy for a living.

Their concerns escalated when it was time for Chen to choose a university major. While his parents wanted him to pursue a business degree, he was determined to follow his passion for calligraphy. Ultimately, he enrolled at the Hubei Institute of Fine Arts, specializing in the craft.

After graduating in 2016, instead of joining his parents' clothing manufacturing business, he opened his own calligraphy teaching studio. His first student, a left-handed primary school child, posed an initial challenge, but with persistence, Chen helped the child develop beautiful handwriting. This early success paved the way for his studio’s rapid growth.

From teaching to entrepreneurship

In 2017, Chen briefly worked at a calligraphy institution in France but had to return to China after his family's factory shut down due to poor management. His parents were left with a staggering debt of ₹23 crore, and his father’s health deteriorated.

Determined to support his family, Chen doubled the size of his studio and raised tuition fees. His dedication paid off as student enrolment surged past 300. Though he hired support staff, he remained the sole instructor since parents and students insisted on learning directly from him. His teaching schedule ran from 8 AM to 9 PM, with only a short afternoon break.

To further increase earnings, Chen expanded into online sales of calligraphy-related products and even opened a tea room. Concerned friends noticed his exhaustion and urged him to slow down. “When we friends got together, we were surprised to see Chen look so exhausted. We tried to persuade him not to struggle so much,” said a friend, surnamed Liang.

Despite the challenges, Chen’s perseverance paid off. By September last year, he had successfully cleared his parents’ debt. More importantly, his parents, who once doubted the viability of calligraphy as a career, finally acknowledged its financial potential.

“What made me feel happier is that my parents are supportive of my calligraphy business, acknowledging that the art can make money,” Chen said, adding, “I have no reason not to work hard now.”

