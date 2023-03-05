Artist takes two months to finish a sketch of an eye. Viral Instagram video explains why

“It’s done!” this is what artist José Escárcega wrote while sharing a video of his latest artwork on Instagram. In the following lines of the post, he also added the time it took him to finish the sketch of an eye. It’s two months! Though it’s true that artwork cannot be rushed, the timeframe may make you think why it would take an artist two months to draw an eye. What Escárcega created is not just a simple sketch of an eye but a hyperrealistic one. And now, his video has left people stunned.

“This piece took me 2 months to complete, a total of 135 hours of work. And I’m super excited to show you the finished piece, since this is the first large drawing of 2023, and I hope there’s many more to come this year,” he further explained in the caption.

“The image took a bit of tweaking and a ton of good paper thrown to waste, but in the end I’m pleased with how I managed to adapt the image to my concept. Also thanks to everyone following and supporting my work. It wouldn’t be the same without you!! Made with charcoal and graphite on wood, 60 x 75 cm (24 x 30 in),” he explained.

Take a look at the video that shows snippets of him completing the sketch:

The video was posted last month. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users commented:

“That looks incredible. Words cannot describe how much effort it must've taken... Just amazing,” expressed an Instagram user. “POV: you made something more realistic than reality,” commented another. “Error: my language has limitations to describe this,” posted a third. “This is absolutely incredible! Looks like a photograph. My man, well done,” shared a fourth. “You, my man, are the DEFINITION of endurance and patience. This is amazing. You deserve a LOT,” wrote a fifth.