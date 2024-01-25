Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares picture of rare golden tiger in Kaziranga, calls it ‘majestic beauty’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X to share an incredible picture of a golden tiger. This rare animal was spotted in Kaziranga National Park, which is located in parts of the Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam. The image shows Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who shared an incredible picture of a golden tiger. (HT File Photo)

“Majestic beauty! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park,” the CM wrote as he shared the picture. He also added the hashtag #NationalTourismDay. Each year, this day is celebrated on January 25 to promote the popular tourist destinations and preserve the cultural heritage of the nation.

The picture shared by the CM shows a strip of a road covered in grass. The tiger is seen standing and staring at the camera with an intense gaze.

Take a look at this picture of the golden tiger:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views. The tweet has further gathered nearly 14,000 likes. People posted varied comments about this incredible picture of the rare tiger.

What did X users say about this post?

“Indeed a majestic beauty,” wrote an X user. “True king of the forest,” added another. “What a cute kitty,” posted a third. “Wow. How lovely,” expressed a fourth.

A post about the animal was also shared from the official X handle managed by the Assam Chief Minister's office. “Assam's wildlife never ceases to amaze! A rare golden tiger was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park taking a stroll. This sighting adds to the list of diverse faunal creatures found in Assam's landscape,” reads the tweet.

What are your thoughts on this incredible picture of the golden tiger? Did the image leave you stunned?