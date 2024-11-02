Australian man who consumed Kamini tablets hospitalised after lead poisoning: Report

An urgent health warning has been issued by health authorities in South Australia following a severe case of lead poisoning linked to a product marketed as a complementary medicine. The item in question, known as Multani Kaminividravana Rasa or Kamini, was consumed by a patient who subsequently required hospitalisation due to alarming levels of lead and mercury detected in the substance. Health authorities warned about Kamini after one person was hospitalised for lead poisoning. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

(Also read: British influencer hospitalised after drinking ‘bhang’ in India. Internet says 'stick to chai next time')

Illegally imported and potentially hazardous

According to a report by local media outlet Nine News, the contaminated Kamini was purchased at a Southeast Asian supermarket in Adelaide and is believed to have been illegally imported into the country. Marketed as a “powerful stimulant” purported to enhance strength and vitality, the product is in the form of dark pellets but poses significant health risks due to its dangerous ingredients.

Chris Lease, SA Health’s director of protection and regulation, underscored the serious threats posed by unregulated products like Kamini. “The presence of heavy metals and the potential inclusion of opioids can create a high risk of dependence and serious health consequences,” he stated. Previous analyses of Kamini have revealed harmful substances, prompting multiple public health warnings in recent years.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has previously warned the public about Kamini, highlighting that its ingredients are classified as dangerous poisons and that the product has not undergone safety, quality, or efficacy evaluations as mandated by Australian law. There are growing concerns regarding the possible opioid content in Kamini, with ongoing tests to determine the presence of substances such as codeine and morphine. Reports have previously linked Kamini to an increase in opioid dependence among users in Australia, resulting in many seeking treatment for withdrawal symptoms.

Recognising symptoms and seeking help

Symptoms of lead poisoning can manifest as abdominal pain, nausea, headaches, irritability, and severe neurological effects, which may necessitate hospitalisation or even lead to death. Health officials are urging anyone who suspects they may have consumed Kamini or is exhibiting signs of lead poisoning to seek immediate medical attention.

(Also read: Japanese students hospitalised after eating chips made from Indian bhut jolokia)

Despite being illegal to supply in Australia, Kamini continues to be clandestinely imported and sold in some grocery stores and online platforms. The TGA is working closely with the Australian Border Force to intercept shipments of these hazardous products.

In response to this alarming situation, SA Health has advised emergency departments and general practitioners to be vigilant for signs of lead poisoning in patients presenting with relevant symptoms. The health department stresses that Kamini should never be ingested and reiterates the importance of seeking professional medical advice for those currently using the product.