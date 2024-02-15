Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese proposes to girlfriend on Valentine's Day. See pic

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced that he is now engaged to his partner Jodie Haydon. He took to Instagram to share a picture with Haydon and revealed that she accepted his proposal on Valentine's Day. With this, Albanese became the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office. Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese with his fiancé Jodie Haydon. (Instagram/@Anthony Albanese)

He and Jodie Haydon, a financial services professional, have been together for three years. Albanese said he proposed on a balcony of his official residence, known as the Lodge. Later the two went for a romantic dinner at an Italian restaurant, reported AP.

The news agency also shared that he planned both the date, and place of the proposal. Not only that, he even helped design Haydon’s diamond ring. However, he is unsure if the wedding will happen before he schedules Australia's next election, which could be anytime from August to May next year. (Also Read: Valentine’s Week: Why a man once dressed up as a penguin to propose to his girlfriend)

“We’ll now have those discussions between us, which I think people would understand, and sort out those details, but we just want to live in the moment at this point,” Albanese told reporters at a short news conference on a lawn outside the Lodge.

He added, "It is such a joy to be able to share this news with people and it’s wonderful I found a partner who I want to spend the rest of my life with. Last night was a very great occasion here at the Lodge. We couldn’t be more happy."

Haydon also thanked friends, family and strangers for their messages of congratulation. “It’s just been overwhelming, but beautiful,” Haydon said to AP.

On Instagram, Albanese shared the picture and wrote, "She said yes."

Take a look at his post here:

According to AP, opposition leader Peter Dutton congratulated Albanese and hinted at their differences on whether King Charles III should remain Australia’s head of state.

Dutton is in favour of keeping the British king as Australia's head of state. But Albanese wants Australia to become a republic with an Australian head of state.

"We look forward to our version of the royal wedding sometime in the near future. I’ll be there, throwing roses out in front of you, prime minister. Whatever it takes to get an invite to the gala wedding,” Dutton said as per AP.