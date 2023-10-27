Australian woman claims to find frog inside spinach bag, supermarket responds

An Australian woman claimed that she was left "traumatised" after finding a frog in the spinach box she purchased from a renowned supermarket- Woolworths. As per reports, Simone Baker took to TikTok to detail the incident. She noticed the frog inside the spinach after she had already cooked it in her pan. A woman claims to have found a frog inside the a spinach bag she purchased from a supermarket. (Unsplash)

"Woolies the fresh food people, quite literally a fresh frog in my spinach. Can’t get much fresher than that. Never been so excited to eat dinner in my life until I saw that," Baker can be heard saying in the video, reports New York Post.

After the video was shared on social media, a user pointed out that the frog appeared to have already been mixed into the dish she was preparing. This implied that Baker may have accidentally combined the frog with her food before realising it. There is no video that suggests that the frog was inside the spinach bag. (Also Read: Man finds little frog in lettuce box, uses Twitter thread to list what followed)

According to The Chronicle, Woolworths noticed the incident and replied to it. “Our supplier conducted numerous quality assessments on this batch of spinach leaves and did not detect any foreign objects throughout the processing, so this appears to be an isolated incident. We work with a number of Australian spinach growers and take food safety very seriously and have rigorous processes to maintain our product quality. For our bags of spinach this includes washing the leaves and a number of quality checks, such as X-ray checks for foreign materials, before they are packaged and sent to our stores," said the company.

The supermarket further added, "We take all customer feedback seriously and understand this must have been an unwelcome surprise for this customer, particularly with the online comments on how delicious the meal looked."

