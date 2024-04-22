Award-winning doctor rebukes multivitamin ad, says ‘there’s nothing called multivitamin deficiency’

Padma Shri award winner and diabetes specialist Dr V Mohan came across a multivitamin ad which he believed was misleading. He took to X to inform his followers about the same and claimed that “there’s nothing called multivitamin deficiency”. He further added that “multivitamins do not provide enough of the deficient vitamin”. Dr V Mohan slammed the advertisement that claimed that "8 in 10 Indians may be multivitamin deficient".(X/@drmohanv)

Dr Mohan rebuked the American multivitamin brand Centrum and wrote, “There is nothing called multivitamin deficiency. Unless there is a deficiency of specific vitamins, eg. Vit D or B12, giving multivitamins may not be beneficial and may even do harm. Multivitamins usually do not provide enough of the deficient vitamin.”

Alongside, he tagged Dr Babu KV - the doctor from Kerala who challenged Patanjali’s misleading advertisements and won. Dr Babu has, however, not shared a response to the post.

The ad states: “8 in 10 Indians may be multivitamin deficient. Every member of your family requires the right amount of multivitamins along with their daily diet. But, do you feel their daily diet is really balanced? That’s why your family should take multivitamins every day.”

The company brands itself as the “world’s #1 multivitamin brand”.

Not just Dr Mohan, but pediatrician Dr Arun Gupta too slammed the ad saying that it was “misleading”. He wrote, “Most of you have nutrition deficiency. The government believe there is no malnutrition. Is it not misleading? If so, why can’t advertising guidelines for such claims be clearly stated?”

“Look at the veggies surrounding the claim of nutrition deficiency. And claims on health, immunity, eye health, digestion for kids and strong joints, healthy heart, immunity and overall health for 50+,” he added.

Dr Gupta further expressed, “Health and nutrition being handed over to the market may add risk to your health. Not helpful. Policy must consider this aspect.”

How did people react to these posts?

“Multivitamin deficiency means a person might be deficient in Vitamin D3 and B12 at the same time and might be some more, so he or she might be required to make those up at the same time,” posted an individual.

Dr Mohan replied to this comment. He explained, “But then much more of the deficient vitamin will be needed, and that much amount may not be available in a multivitamin tablet or capsule. Also, only the deficient vitamin needs to be replaced. Giving all other vitamins and minerals regularly when there is no deficiency can actually cause harm.”

Another tagged FSSAI and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and expressed, “Any comments on this misleading advertisement appearing in newspapers across India?”

A few even flocked to the comments section to thank the doctors for bringing the matter to light.