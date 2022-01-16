Baby elephants enjoy lovely forest feast. Sweet video will make you smile

In today’s edition of lovely videos that may leave you with a smile, here is a clip showcasing the antics of baby elephants. The super adorable video is posted on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The clip is amazing to watch.

“Enkesha and Amos are enjoying a lovely forest feast! For being such an independent, no nonsense girl, she is also a total teacher’s pet. Enkesha loves spending time with the Keepers and always seeks them out. Knowing she will come calling, they keep a stash of lucerne pellets in their pockets to treat the little elephant,” they wrote while posting the video.

In the next few lines, they added more about the Enkesha. “Enkesha has overcome incredible odds to be here today. As a baby, she nearly lost her trunk and her life to a snare. Although she will always bear the scars of that injury, she now has full functionality in her trunk and leads a perfectly normal life,” they explained.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated several comments. Many showcased their reactions with heart emoticons.

“This is so sweet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Thanks for all your kindness and care. Always!” expressed another. “Beautiful,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON