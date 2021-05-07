Baby seal gets bamboozled after feeling water for the first time. Watch

You may have come across adorable videos of puppies doing all kinds of cute activities. But have you seen a sea puppy do the same? If no then let this little goofball melt your heart. Even if you have seen a baby seal, we bet that this Reddit video may leave you saying aww a bit too many times.

The clip starts with a person carrying the white fluffy seal to a tub half-filled with water. As the they place the little one in the tub, it gets totally puzzled and dips its snout accidentally in the water. We won’t give away the whole clip so do check out the video and make your day better.

Shared some four hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,100 upvotes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the baby seal’s attempts to swim. Many pointed out how the cute animal just made their day brighter.

“What is the smell of this... Hiccups!” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the baby seal’s probable thoughts. “It’s some sort of mermaid dog,” pointed another hilariously. “Aww a sea puppy,” commented a third.

What do you think of this cute clip?

