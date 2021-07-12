Home / Trending / Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts
Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

This rendition of 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari by Baloch singers has struck a chord with tweeple.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:53 PM IST

The song Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s film Kesari has won the hearts of people from all over the world. Several renditions of the song have been shared on social media and received immense praise from netizens. Now, another rendition by Baloch singers has been shared on Twitter and has struck a chord with tweeple.

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared the video on his Twitter handle on July 11. Along with the video, he wrote a caption in Hindi, which when translated to English reads, “The song 'Teri Mitti' from the film Kesari, written by Manoj Muntashir, has been beautifully adapted by Baloch singer Wahab Ali Bugatti. Listen, it will make your heart happy”.

Watch the video below:


Since being posted just a day ago, the video has collected over 7,000 likes and several heartening reactions from tweeple. While many praised this rendition, others showered their appreciation for the song.

“Really marvellous,” commented an individual. “Beautifully sung,” added another. “Still remember when I listened to this song for the first time early in the morning at 6 o'clock. I was in tears and goose bumps all over,” wrote a third. “This is just not a song... it's an emotion,” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about it?

