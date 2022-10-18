Bangladesh teacher finds Shashi Tharoor's hairline is a ‘good quartic fit’, MP responds

Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to share a letter he received from a teacher in Bangladesh. Along with the content of the letter, he also posted an image. His share and his response to the post have sparked laughter among people. Chances are, the post will have the same effect on you too.

“Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: ‘I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below and feel free to use it’,” Tharoor wrote. The image he shared shows how his hairline is a ‘good quartic fit.’ He concluded his post with a grinning face emoji and a waving hand emoticon.

Take a look at the tweet:

Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: "I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below & feel free to use it."😃👋 pic.twitter.com/1YoIiGZEg2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 18, 2022

Tharoor tweeted the share a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered close to 3,000 likes and counting. The tweet has also received tons of comments from people. “Oh, this is hilarious,” posted a Twitter user. “Shashi Tharoor’s charm never fails to impress,” expressed another. “Hahahaha ,” commented a third. “Wow what an observation,” wrote a fourth.