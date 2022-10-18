Home / Trending / Bangladesh teacher finds Shashi Tharoor's hairline is a ‘good quartic fit’, MP responds

Bangladesh teacher finds Shashi Tharoor's hairline is a ‘good quartic fit’, MP responds

trending
Published on Oct 18, 2022 08:49 PM IST

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share about the letter he received from a teacher in Bangladesh about his hairline being a ‘good quartic fit’.

Shashi Tharoor's post about Bangladesh teacher finding his hairline a ‘good quartic fit’ left people in splits.(PTI)
Shashi Tharoor's post about Bangladesh teacher finding his hairline a ‘good quartic fit’ left people in splits.(PTI)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Shashi Tharoor recently took to Twitter to share a letter he received from a teacher in Bangladesh. Along with the content of the letter, he also posted an image. His share and his response to the post have sparked laughter among people. Chances are, the post will have the same effect on you too.

“Letter received from Jalaj Chaturvedi, Mathematics teacher in Dhaka, Bangladesh: ‘I believe that Mathematics should be taught beyond numbers. In Mathematical Modelling in grade 12, we explored that your hair line is a good quartic fit. Kindly see below and feel free to use it’,” Tharoor wrote. The image he shared shows how his hairline is a ‘good quartic fit.’ He concluded his post with a grinning face emoji and a waving hand emoticon.

Take a look at the tweet:

Tharoor tweeted the share a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered close to 3,000 likes and counting. The tweet has also received tons of comments from people. “Oh, this is hilarious,” posted a Twitter user. “Shashi Tharoor’s charm never fails to impress,” expressed another. “Hahahaha ,” commented a third. “Wow what an observation,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi tharoor twitter
shashi tharoor twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out