Bankruptcy to ₹29 crore: Delhi-born entrepreneur, 29, shares how he rebuilt life after hitting rock bottom

A Reddit user has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a deeply personal account of his journey from bankruptcy in his early twenties to building multi-million-dollar wealth before turning 30. The entrepreneur said he shared his story to inspire others facing hardship. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a post titled ‘Bankrupt to 26Cr INR at 29’, the 29-year-old detailed how he went from being “overweight, broke and in very terrible condition” at 24 to selling his rental business for $3 million (around ₹27 crore).

“I grew up in Delhi moved out of delhi at the age of 17 to Canada and there i did my studies and learned everything u need to learn as a functioning adult. I lived a pretty sheltered life in Delhi came from a broken family never had a dad mom worked a full time job while my nana and nani took care of me,” the user shared.

After relocating to Canada for studies, the OP said that he took up door-to-door sales. “It was very hard knocking doors in -20 weather with a blizzard on top if you know you know how canada is in winters I struggled and did what i had to,” he wrote.

Despite his efforts, financial trouble soon followed. The user shared that by 23, he had accumulated $30,000 in debt and declared himself “literally bankrupt”. “Worst part was i used most of that money to do futures and day trading which i blew up pretty fast,” he admitted.