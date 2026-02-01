Bankruptcy to ₹29 crore: Delhi-born entrepreneur, 29, shares how he rebuilt life after hitting rock bottom
A Reddit user has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a deeply personal account of his journey from bankruptcy in his early twenties to building multi-million-dollar wealth before turning 30.
In a post titled ‘Bankrupt to 26Cr INR at 29’, the 29-year-old detailed how he went from being “overweight, broke and in very terrible condition” at 24 to selling his rental business for $3 million (around ₹27 crore).
“I grew up in Delhi moved out of delhi at the age of 17 to Canada and there i did my studies and learned everything u need to learn as a functioning adult. I lived a pretty sheltered life in Delhi came from a broken family never had a dad mom worked a full time job while my nana and nani took care of me,” the user shared.
After relocating to Canada for studies, the OP said that he took up door-to-door sales. “It was very hard knocking doors in -20 weather with a blizzard on top if you know you know how canada is in winters I struggled and did what i had to,” he wrote.
Despite his efforts, financial trouble soon followed. The user shared that by 23, he had accumulated $30,000 in debt and declared himself “literally bankrupt”. “Worst part was i used most of that money to do futures and day trading which i blew up pretty fast,” he admitted.
Further, the OP said that at 24, he was overweight and broke. “In very terrible condition, there would be nights i couldn’t sleep thinking about responsibilities but the best thing about being in that situation is you can’t go lower than that,” he said.
That same year, the user revealed that he began creating content on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, claiming he scaled his pages aggressively using artificial intelligence tools. The gamble appeared to pay off quickly.
“At 25 this got me my first ₹10 lakh months all pure profit,” he wrote.
He said he reinvested the earnings into vending, AI-driven ventures and rental businesses, while avoiding stock market investments. Instead, he focused on commodities such as gold and silver, along with cryptocurrency.
“Fast forward to today, I sold my rental business for $3 million, putting me way above everyone else in my age group,” he added.
Now based in Florida, the entrepreneur said he shared his story to inspire others facing hardship. “When I didn’t have any hope, I never gave up and still believed,” he wrote, adding that his modest beginnings keep him grounded.
