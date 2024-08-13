Barack Obama shares his top reads of the season, asks for more book suggestions on X

Former President of the USA Barack Obama seems to be an avid reader. He took to X to share some of his delightful reads. Obama jotted down 14 books he had read in the past few months and suggested them to people. He also posted that if anyone has any recommendations, he would love to check them out. Former President Barack Obama shared his book recommendations on X. (Getty Images via AFP)

"I've read some great books over the last few months and wanted to share some of my favourites. Let me know if you have any recommendations for books I should check out!" wrote Barack Obama in his post.

In his recommendations, he shared James by Percival Everett, There's always this year: On basketball and ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib, Everyone who is gone is here: The United States, Central America, and the making of a crisis by Jonathan Blitzer, Reading genesis by Marilynne Robinson and more. (Also Read: Ashneer Grover reacts to Barack Obama's post on Joe Biden vs Donald Trump debate with 2 Hindi words)

Take a look at his full list here:

This post was shared on August 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than 9.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I'm in a nautical mood. Earlier this year, I read Endurance—and loved it! Now I'm reading The Wager. It's fascinating how two groups in a similar situation can have completely different outcomes."

"Thanks for sharing your favourites, President Obama! I always appreciate your book recommendations," shared user Nick Mertens.

A fourth added,"Great list, Sir! If you're looking to dive into Indian literature, I highly recommend 'The God of Small Things' by Arundhati Roy or 'A Suitable Boy' by Vikram Seth. They offer fascinating insights into the richness of Indian culture and history!"