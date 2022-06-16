Barack Obama shares video of singers practicing in balcony in Copenhagen. Watch viral video

A video posted by former American president Barack Obama has gone all kinds of viral online. The wonderful video captures a group of singers singing in soulful voices. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you happy.

Obama posted the video on Instagram. “When I was in Copenhagen, I ran into this group of singers who were rehearsing on their balcony. They were fantastic — take a listen,” he posted.

Take a look at the video to listen to their wonderful singing.

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 4.9 million views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Nice building and balcony. Wow the voice is just stellar,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine singing on a balcony in Denmark and the best President ever walks by and listens,” posted another. “I love the aesthetic and the atmosphere! It must have been their honor and yours as well, Mister President!” commented a third. “Thank you Mr. Obama. My friends’ friend actually filmed you from the balcony while singing, and it was obvious that you and your staff really enjoyed that very improvised moment,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?