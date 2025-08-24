Bareilly man in Canada expresses gratitude after receiving US visa: 'It is a big achievement'

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has caught the attention of many online. Abhishek Maurya, originally from a small village in Bareilly and currently living in Canada, posted a clip of himself holding a newly granted United States visa. The short video, overlaid with the words “Journey from small town to US/Canada,” has quickly amassed nearly 70,000 views. A Bareilly man in Canada went viral after sharing a video celebrating his US visa.(Instagram/theabhishekmaurya)

In the video, Abhishek is seen speaking in Hindi, which when translated into English reads, “Right now, I am holding a US visa. I never imagined that God would plan such a life for me. I come from a small village in Bareilly. My father worked tirelessly day and night just to run the household, and my mother gave tuition lessons to support us. Getting a US visa is such a happy moment. When someone rises from such humble beginnings and achieves something like this, it feels truly great both for me and for my parents. This is an unexpected and beautiful part of my life. For many people, it may seem like a normal thing. But for us, and for many people like me, getting a US visa, a Canada visa, or even travelling to these countries is a very big achievement. Thank you, God, for everything you have given me. I am deeply grateful for all of it. And to everyone watching this, your time will come too just be patient.”

Online reactions pour in

The heartfelt message resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom left emotional comments under the video. One user wrote, “Manifest, believe, receive may life keep surprising you beautifully.” Another admitted, “I do not know why I am crying after seeing this.” A third said, “Congratulations brother, much more to come. Keep going, growing and glowing.”

Others related personally to his story. “Same feeling I go through every day,” one viewer shared, while another added, “Every middle class boy’s dream, proud of you brother.” Another comment read, “Proud of you brother, it is just a result of your hard work.”