'Bas mujhe India jana hai': Young boy misses India while exploring Japan. Watch

An Instagram video of a young Indian boy visiting Japan has captured the hearts of viewers across social media. In the video, the boy can be heard saying that, although he enjoys some aspects of the trip, his heart is set on going back to India. Nidhi Gupta shared a video of her son expressing his preference for India over Japan.(@parentime_bynidhigupta/Instagram)

The video, shared by his mother, Nidhi Gupta, on Instagram, has struck a chord with many viewers, highlighting the innocence and honesty of children when expressing their feelings.

"Apna desh, apne log, apna khana, apna ghar!! Iss accha kuch bhi nahi hai," the caption of the post reads.

Boy enjoys Japan but misses India:

In the video, the boy says, “Mujhe ab bas mann kar raha hai India jaun” (I just feel like going to India now).

“Thoda time maza aata hai, surprised hote hain ek level ke baad baass” (It’s fun for a short while, but after a point, it surprises you and that’s it).

He adds, “Bas ab mujhe India jana hai” (Now I just want to go to India).

Gupta further mentions in her post that initially, he was praising Japan like anything compared to India, but as the days passed, he started missing home. Impromptu, he expressed these feelings on the sixth day of the trip.

“I am glad he felt like that and is attached to his roots,” she adds.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared on August 16, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 1 lakh views and numerous comments.

Internet reacts:

The video quickly went viral, with viewers impressed by the boy’s honesty and innocence. Many users found his expression of missing home relatable, sharing their own stories of children feeling homesick while travelling.

One of the users, Chhaya Sharma, commented, “Aww, such a cute young boy with mature thoughts.. well said.”

A second user, Richa Srivastava, commented, “So happy to see such young kids understand the lovely feeling India has.”

“His feeling is totally real at this age,” another user commented.

Many users appreciated his frankness, noting how delightful it was to hear a child express his love for India while visiting abroad.