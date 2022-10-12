B.Com graduate opens idli-sambhar food stall; inspires netizens with his zeal

A B.Com graduate student has set up a South Indian food stall to earn his living. In an Instagram video uploaded by food blogger @swagsedoctorofficial, you can see the graduate selling fresh food on a motorcycle. In the clip, the food stall owner, Avinash, informs people that he completed his graduation in B.Com in 2019. After that, the man worked at McDonald's for three years. Since then, he has wanted to open up his own food business. However, due to the lack of funds, he was unable to do so. But, when Avinash learned that he could open up his shop on a bike, he wasted no time and started the idli-sambhar business.

He further informed that since his wife belongs to South India, she helps him with making food. The bike that he sells the food on was gifted to him by his father when he passed from school, so it holds a special place in his heart. Avinash also informed that he is responsible for earning for his mother, wife, child, and two siblings. The man sits in Faridabad NH2 near sec. 37 main entrance from 10 am to 2 pm.

Take a look at Avinash's story below:

Since this video was shared over Instagram, it has been viewed more than five lakh times and also has close to 49,000 likes. The video also has several comments. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "So proud of him. When I visit Faridabad, I would love to have his idli-sambhar." Another person added, "Well done, congratulations on your new venture." Someone even added, "Bhagwan apke business me khub tarakki karenge (May God give you lots of success in your business).