Below-average student in college, this man still landed jobs at Meta, Google. Here's how

A former employee of Meta and Google recently shared how he turned his academic struggles into a successful career. Andrew Yeung, who runs a tech events company called Fibe, said he achieved success by adopting unconventional strategies, according to a report by Business Insider. Andrew Yeung claimed he struggled to score good grades at both school and university.(X/andruyeung)

Yeung said he struggled with mathematics, English, and science, in school and college consistently and could only earn below-average grades. He also said that he lacked charisma, confidence, and extraordinary intelligence.

After he graduated from the University of Toronto, he spent months applying for jobs but nothing worked out. Determined to make a change, he decided to seek alternative methods to achieve his goals.

Unconventional path forward

Yeung embraced a mindset that sought innovative ways to overcome obstacles. Using this mindset, he tried four key strategies to secure leadership roles at Google and Meta.

He chose to create his own opportunities by organising private dinners with executives instead of trying to attend others’ events. He created his own platform to share ideas and brought industry leaders together to collaborate, flipping the traditional power dynamic.

Working quick

Speed was another focus. By responding to an email within 10 seconds, he landed an internship with the CEO of a company with over 20,000 employees. At Facebook and Google, his swift responses made him the first to take new projects.

He even stayed in touch with hiring managers after being rejected and referred them to other candidates. That's how he secured his first job after graduation using a year-long relationship with a manager who had initially rejected him.

“I see myself as an average person who isn’t particularly gifted,” he said, “but I’ve managed to find success by discovering the unfair advantages uniquely suited to me.”

