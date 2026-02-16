Bengaluru CEO says ‘ungrateful’ relative flaunts Europe success, has forgotten his roots

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has shared a candid story about a distant relative whose career he helped shape, only to be met with “zero gratitude” after the relative achieved overseas success. Vasant Shetty shared the story of his 'ungrateful' relative in an X post

Vasant Shetty, founder and CEO of Mundhe Banni, said that he and other family members helped out the relative at several points. However, when the said relative landed a job abroad, he began to act like a “self-made man” and showed zero gratitude to the people who had helped him on his journey to success.

Bengaluru CEO on ungrateful relative Shetty said that the relative was an average engineering student, often carrying backlogs and completing his degree with just 50 percent marks. “He did engineering largely because of family and peer pressure,” the CEO said in an X post.

After completing his degree, the unnamed relative came to Bengaluru in search of a job. Shetty managed to get him a few interviews by calling in personal favours, but the relative did not even attend a single interview.

“He said he did not have the confidence to face an interviewer,” he said in an X post.

Eventually, another family connection helped him land a back-office role in a supply chain department. However, the relative reportedly showed little initiative to improve his skills, spending most of his time browsing news portals at work. Meanwhile, peers who joined after him advanced in their careers, while he remained stagnant.

From sloth to success When the relative realised how his career had stagnated, he came to Shetty for advice.

“Slowly, reality started hitting him. He came to me for advice. I did not mince words. I told him clearly that if he continued like this, he would soon lose the job and have to go back to his hometown,” Shetty said.

The relative did change. For one month, he lived with Vasant Shetty as he prepared for an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) course.

“I took care of him while he studied 16 to 18 hours every day preparing for the exam,” Shetty recalled.