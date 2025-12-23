Bengaluru diner spent 3 lakh on a single restaurant bill, reveals Swiggy’s 2025 report

Swiggy has released its year-end report for 2025, providing interesting insights into how Indians order food and dine out. From the country’s most-loved dishes to extravagant restaurant spending, the report captures both everyday eating habits and headline-making indulgences. Swiggy's 2025 report captures both everyday eating habits and headline-making indulgences.(Representational image)

One of the most striking revelations came from the ‘dining out’ section of the report. According to Swiggy, two diners each in Bengaluru and Mumbai spent a staggering ₹3 lakh on a single restaurant bill during the year, marking the highest single-visit spends recorded on the platform in 2025.

Pune foodie spends ₹ 1.19 lakh on Valentine’s Day

Beyond Bengaluru and Mumbai, Pune also featured prominently among high spenders. A customer in the city recorded the highest single restaurant payment of ₹1,73,885, while another Pune diner spent ₹1.19 lakh on a single Valentine’s Day outing.

Swiggy’s data also highlighted how diners across the country maximised savings while eating out. Through Swiggy Dineout, users collectively saved ₹774 crore in 2025.

On the food delivery front, the scale of ordering continued to surprise. A Mumbai-based foodie placed 3,196 orders on Swiggy in 2025, which is nearly 9 orders a day - the highest number recorded in the country.

Biryani: the most ordered dish

Further, the report also reaffirmed India’s enduring love for biryani. Indians ordered 93 million biryanis on Swiggy this year, making it the most-ordered dish in the country for the 10th year in a row. “Biryani is the undisputed King, proving that while trends may come and go, India’s deep-rooted love for this aromatic masterpiece remains constant,” the company said in its report.

Commenting on the findings, Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Marketplace, said food in India is deeply tied to everyday moments.

“It isn’t just about the mind-blowing 93 million biryanis ordered, the growing appetite for global cuisines, or rediscovering local favourites. It’s about what sits beneath those numbers: moods, memories, and moments that people chose to celebrate with food. At Swiggy, we’re fortunate to witness these stories every single day and be a part of everyday joys,” he said.