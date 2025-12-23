Biryani was India’s most-ordered dish on Swiggy in 2025. The second spot went to…

Indians ordered 93 million biryanis via Swiggy this year, ensuring that the beloved dish continued its reign as the most-ordered item on the food delivery platform. This is the 10th year in a row that biryani has topped the list of the most-ordered dishes on Swiggy. Biryani was the most-ordered dish on Swiggy this year.

According to Swiggy’s year-end report, “Biryani is the undisputed King, proving that while trends may come and go, India's deep-rooted love for this aromatic masterpiece remains constant.”

India’s love for biryani

Indians ordered one biryani every 3.25 seconds on Swiggy. That’s 194 biryanis per minute. This data does not even take into account orders placed via other apps like Zomato or directly from restaurants.

According to the Swiggy year-end report, 93 million biryanis were ordered in 2025. Chicken biryani was the most popular biryani with 57.7 million orders.

In 2025, biryani completed a decade of being the most popular dish on Swiggy. (Also read: Biryani takes the crown as the most ordered dish on Zomato on NYE, Pizza follows next. Check others on the list)

What else was on the menu?

While biryani reigned supreme, other dishes also saw an uptick in popularity. Burgers were the second most loved with 44.2 million orders.

The third most-ordered dish on Swiggy in 2025 was pizza with 40.1 million orders. Veg dosa proved to be another favourite with 26.2 million orders.

“In India, food is never just food, it’s how moments begin- a hurried “quick bite” that turns into comfort food or that late night when hunger arrives before sleep does… It isn’t just about the mind-blowing 93 million biryanis ordered, the growing appetite for global cuisines, or rediscovering local favourites. It’s about what sits beneath those numbers: moods, memories, and moments that people chose to celebrate with food,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Marketplace. “At Swiggy, we’re fortunate to witness these stories every single day and be a part of everyday joys.”