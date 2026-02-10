Bengaluru driver spends hour searching for passenger who forgot his bag after taking cab at 2:30 am
The founder shared that the cab driver in Bengaluru returned his bag, which contained his passport, wallet, and a Canadian PR card.
The internet is praising a Bengaluru cab driver named Uttam for his honesty. After a founder accidentally left a bag containing a passport and a PR card in his cab, Uttam turned detective. He spent over an hour knocking on doors and speaking with locals to find the owner, eventually crossing paths with the passenger’s father on the street to hand over the items.
“Meet Uttam, a true Bengaluru hero. At 2:30 AM, after the long trek back from KIA [Kempegowda International Airport], I finally got home and crashed. In my sleep-deprived state, I left my sling bag in Uttam’s cab—with my passport, PR card, wallet etc. I didn’t even realize it was missing until 10:30 AM when my dad asked if I’d lost my documents,” the Vancouver-based founder, Glen Ivan, wrote.
Also Read: 'Bengaluru is so crazy': Techie surprised after Rapido driver reveals he's a PhonePe sales manager
He recalled that Uttam travelled to his neighbourhood since his passport address didn’t match his “kinda vague” drop-off point on Uber.
The founder continued, “He spent over an hour knocking on doors and checking with neighbors to find me. By a stroke of luck, he bumped into my dad on the street.”
“Uttam saved me from a massive bureaucratic nightmare and months of stress. I am so humbled by his honesty and the extra mile he went (literally and figuratively). A man of real integrity.” He concluded the post of him with Uttam.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “The world needs more Uttams.” Another added, “Uttam - honest & humble. God bless you abundantly.”
A third commented, “What an amazing human. Glad you got all your stuff back that would have s**ked losing your passport and PR card.” A fourth wrote, “Dude, that’s unbelievable. Nice to see real love and care shared from one human to another.”
Gurgaon cab driver’s honesty:
Last year, a similar story won people’s hearts. A college student shared a heartwarming story on Reddit about a Gurgaon driver returning a MacBook worth ₹2 lakh that was left behind in his car.
Also Read: Bengaluru techie gets death threats for building AI-based buffet app: ‘Why go this low’
“This morning, I called a cab to go to my college. I was carrying two bags, one was my usual bag, and the other was my friend’s laptop sleeve/bag,” the student wrote on Reddit.
The individual continued, “I reached college, got down from the cab, and it drove off. I walked inside and went to the canteen, where I was supposed to meet my friend. As soon as he came, he asked, ‘Where’s the laptop?’ My heart skipped a beat when I realized I had left it in the cab. I called the cab driver twice, but there was no response. My mind almost accepted that it was gone. My friend and I ran towards the gate while still calling, and that’s when I saw the cab bhaiya standing there, holding the laptop bag and talking to the security guards.”
Overwhelmed, the student also offered the cab driver money, but he refused, saying the student was like a kid to him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More