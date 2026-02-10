Bengaluru driver spends hour searching for passenger who forgot his bag after taking cab at 2:30 am

The internet is praising a Bengaluru cab driver named Uttam for his honesty. After a founder accidentally left a bag containing a passport and a PR card in his cab, Uttam turned detective. He spent over an hour knocking on doors and speaking with locals to find the owner, eventually crossing paths with the passenger’s father on the street to hand over the items. The founder posing with the Bengaluru cab driver who returned his bag. (Instagram/@glenling)

“Meet Uttam, a true Bengaluru hero. At 2:30 AM, after the long trek back from KIA [Kempegowda International Airport], I finally got home and crashed. In my sleep-deprived state, I left my sling bag in Uttam’s cab—with my passport, PR card, wallet etc. I didn’t even realize it was missing until 10:30 AM when my dad asked if I’d lost my documents,” the Vancouver-based founder, Glen Ivan, wrote.

He recalled that Uttam travelled to his neighbourhood since his passport address didn’t match his “kinda vague” drop-off point on Uber.

The founder continued, “He spent over an hour knocking on doors and checking with neighbors to find me. By a stroke of luck, he bumped into my dad on the street.”

“Uttam saved me from a massive bureaucratic nightmare and months of stress. I am so humbled by his honesty and the extra mile he went (literally and figuratively). A man of real integrity.” He concluded the post of him with Uttam.