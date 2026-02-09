'Bengaluru is so crazy': Techie surprised after Rapido driver reveals he's a PhonePe sales manager

“Bengaluru is so crazy bro. My rapido driver is a sales manager in phonepe who has a flat in Bengaluru. Works at office during the day. And drives rapido at night,” Abhinav wrote.

Taking to X, user Abhinav shared an anecdote about a surprising late-night commute, claiming that his Rapido driver was not a typical gig worker but a sales manager at PhonePe. According to the post, the driver owns a flat in Bengaluru, works a full-time corporate job during the day, and rides as a Rapido captain at night.

Bengaluru is known for its busy work culture, long office hours, and growing trend of side hustles. With rising living costs and more flexible gig opportunities, many professionals in the city are taking up additional work beyond their primary jobs. Now, a recent social media post has sparked discussion about this evolving reality after an X user claimed that his Rapido driver was actually a sales manager at PhonePe.

How did social media react? The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking mixed reactions online. While some were intrigued by the idea of corporate professionals taking up gig work, others raised concerns about what this trend might signal about the economy and work-life balance.

“This is not a flex,this shows our economy is getting worse people can’t afford simple lifestyle without working two jobs a day,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “That's not hustle culture. That's a cost-of-living signal. When a sales manager with a flat still needs a second job, it is not about ambition, it is about survival in an economy where salaries lag housing, EMIs, and inflation. Bengaluru is not just building startups. It is quietly normalizing burnout as responsibility.”

Some users viewed the trend more pragmatically. “The gig economy hits different when your side hustle pays more than most people's main job. Bangalore's cost of living will make anyone creative with income streams,” a third user said.

Others shared similar encounters. “I met a Rapido driver in Thane last year who was actually a software engineer at TCS. When I asked him why he joined Rapido, he said it was just to pass the time, as after work he had nothing else to do. It’s sad that youngsters these days lack hobbies to keep themselves engaged,” one person wrote.

Meanwhile, another comment read, “The inflation rate is so damn high these days that people are left with no option but to work day and night just to survive. Such an unfortunate situation.”

Some also pointed out that the practice is common globally. “This is very normal outside India. Uber can be driven by anyone there. So people switch on Uber post office hours and pick up rides on their way back home lol. It is insane, have known people at office earning a couple of thousand dollars over long weekends out of Ubering,” a user noted.