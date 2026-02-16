Bengaluru founder says he couldn’t access own stall at AI Summit: ‘May set up mini-booth at Connaught Place cafe 😂’
A Bengaluru-based founder has claimed he was unable to access his own booth due to the rush at AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
As the India AI Impact Summit kicked off on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, massive crowds, packed halls, and long queues marked the opening of what is being described as the world’s largest artificial intelligence gathering. The summit, along with an expo, will continue until February 20 and has drawn tech moguls, policymakers, founders, and technologists from across the globe.
Amid the buzz, a post by a Bengaluru-based founder has caught the internet’s attention after he claimed he was unable to access his own booth due to the rush.
Sharing a photo of long queues outside the venue on X, Maitreya Wagh, founder of Bengaluru-based AI company Bolna, wrote, “Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit.”
He added that those unable to enter could reach out to him directly, joking that they might shift plans altogether. “If you’re also stuck outside and wanted to visit the @bolna_dev team, dm me. We may set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe,” he said.
How did social media react?
Wagh’s post quickly gained traction online, highlighting both the overwhelming turnout at the event and the logistical challenges that sometimes accompany large-scale conferences.
Reacting to the post, one user shared, “Same for me, travelled from gurgaon.. just when I reached I saw everyone walking out.. asked an officer who said due to PM movement the premises is being cleared.. day went for literally nothing. Will come tomorrow now.. will swing by your booth.”
“I guess CP is a better meetup place at this point than Pragati Maidan,” commented another.
“Seems like mismanagement of an important event like this. Hopefully you made it in after all?” wrote a third user.
AI Impact Summit 2026
The India AI Impact Summit will open to the general public from February 17. It will host a total of 300 pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras - people, planet, and progress. The summit will bring together firms, startups, state governments and research institutions and also foster business opportunities with an overview of the global AI ecosystem.
The expo, which will be going on alongside the summit, will feature pavilions from 13 countries, including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, among others, that will showcase close collaboration with the AI landscape on an international level.
