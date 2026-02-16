Bengaluru founder says he couldn’t access own stall at AI Summit: ‘May set up mini-booth at Connaught Place cafe 😂’

As the India AI Impact Summit kicked off on Monday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, massive crowds, packed halls, and long queues marked the opening of what is being described as the world’s largest artificial intelligence gathering. The summit, along with an expo, will continue until February 20 and has drawn tech moguls, policymakers, founders, and technologists from across the globe. Maitreya Wagh is the founder of Bengaluru-based AI company Bolna. (X/@maitreya_wagh)

Amid the buzz, a post by a Bengaluru-based founder has caught the internet’s attention after he claimed he was unable to access his own booth due to the rush.

Sharing a photo of long queues outside the venue on X, Maitreya Wagh, founder of Bengaluru-based AI company Bolna, wrote, “Gates are closed so could not access my own booth at the AI Summit.”

He added that those unable to enter could reach out to him directly, joking that they might shift plans altogether. “If you’re also stuck outside and wanted to visit the @bolna_dev team, dm me. We may set up a mini-booth at some Connaught Place cafe,” he said.