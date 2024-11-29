Bengaluru fresher fired via text after 2.5 months shares ordeal, ignites online debate

A young software developer in Bengaluru was left feeling “confused and defeated” after being abruptly fired from a startup just 2.5 months into his first full-time job. The incident, shared by the man on Reddit’s “DevelopersIndia” community, has sparked a debate about workplace fairness and expectations in startups. Bengaluru fresher fired via text in under 3 months; blamed startup’s unrealistic expectations. (Pixabay)

Startup role turns chaotic

The developer, who had six months of internship experience, joined the startup as a frontend developer. However, he soon found himself handling full-stack responsibilities, a field he admitted having no prior experience in. Despite his willingness to learn, the workload quickly became overwhelming.

“In the first week, I was assigned a project where 70% of the tasks were backend-related,” he explained. “While some tasks were manageable, I ran into issues I couldn’t resolve. Sometimes errors fixed themselves without explanation.”

He further elaborated on how delays in work reviews, which took up to three or four days, were often blamed on him. Despite following instructions to report problems on the company’s Slack channel, responses were inconsistent.

Sudden termination via text

The situation took a sharp turn when the employee received a termination message from a board member. “They said they couldn’t continue with me, without prior warning or an opportunity to explain my side,” he shared. Attempts to discuss the matter with his superiors were unsuccessful.

The young professional questioned whether he was set up for failure by being assigned tasks outside his expertise. “This experience has left me reflecting on my performance and wondering what I could have done differently,” he concluded.

Internet reacts

The post received a flurry of reactions from Reddit users, many offering empathy and guidance. One user empathised, saying, “This wasn’t your fault. It’s a poor reflection on the company’s management.” Another suggested, “Startups can be chaotic; always clarify job roles before joining.” A more critical comment read, “You should have proactively sought help or taken a course on backend skills.”

“Unfortunately, some startups exploit freshers to cut costs. This seems like a case of unrealistic expectations,” another user added. A fifth remarked, “Don’t let this setback define you. Use this as a learning opportunity.” Lastly, one person advised, “Build your skills and apply to more established companies with structured roles.”