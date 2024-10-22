Bengaluru apartment complex, where APJ Abdul Kalam once lived, flooded; Boats sent for rescue

An apartment complex in Bengaluru's Yelahanka, which was once home to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, was among the worst affected by Monday night's rain which brought several northern parts of the city to a standstill. This is the second time in less than a week that the housing society faces severe flooding. Bengaluru Rain; Kendriya Vihar is located of Bellary Road.(X)

Residents of Kendriya Vihar apartments in Yelahanka, close to Bellary Road and on the way to the Bengaluru airport, woke up waist-deep water in their compound on Tuesday morning.

Videos on social media showed cars and two-wheelers of residents submerged in muddy waters which entered the residential complex.

Rescue boats had to be deployed to bring residents out to safety.

A 2 BHK unit in the project costs about ₹45 lakh while monthly rentals are around ₹25,000.

Kendriya Vihar was flooded during last week's rain too, when people spotted fishing in the basement.

Overnight rain floods Bengaluru neighbourhoods

Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru on Monday night led to severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. Several flight disruptions were reported at Kempegowda International Airport. More than 20 were flights delayed and four flights were diverted to Chennai, an official said. A Thai Lion Air flight that was coming from Thailand was also diverted to Chennai, officials said.

Yelahanka and other areas in north Bengaluru saw heavy rain on Monday night. Social media was flooded with videos and posts of flooded roads and underpasses.

Belanduru Traffic Police said that there was slow moving traffic on outer ring road at Ecospace junction, towards Devarabesanahalli to Bellandur junction due to waterlogging.

Schools and anganwadis were closed on Monday, with the weather office issuing an orange alert for heavy rain.

