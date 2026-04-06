Bengaluru resident returns after 2 years, flags worsening roads, garbage and traffic: 'Whole city stinks of filth'

Highlighting key concerns, Kulkarni further pointed to widespread construction, pothole-ridden roads, garbage accumulation, worsening traffic, and what he described as a growing lack of civic sense. “There’s construction everywhere, roads are either dug up or full of potholes. There’s garbage everywhere and the whole city stinks of filth. Traffic has gotten worse and the lack of civic sense on the roads is appalling to see. I can barely recognise the city which has been my home for all my life,” he added.

“It’s been more than 3 months since I moved back to Bangalore and I must say that the city has changed significantly in the 2 years I was away. The change has been for the worse, I’m afraid,” Kulkarni wrote.

A Bengaluru resident’s candid post about the city’s deteriorating condition has caught the internet’s attention, triggering mixed reactions from fellow citizens. Taking to X, Aditya Kulkarni shared that he recently moved back to Bengaluru after two years. He shared his observations, painting a bleak picture of the city he has called home all his life.

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How did social media react? His post quickly gained traction, with several users agreeing that infrastructure and civic issues have intensified in recent years.

“yeah definitely, the roads are getting worse, theres no proper maintenance, tarred roads getting dug left and right. dust is getting piled up in edges of roads and turning into a slurry after rain. footpaths are filled w garbage and leaves and somehow clothes thrown away,” one user wrote.

“3 years after moving ....things are getting worse every year . Now thinking of moving back...run dude before it's too late ! Just run!” commented another.

“Traffic has always been there since last 10+ yrs. Metro construction happening since a decade. Potholes and overall road quality has been terrible since ages. But garbage? This was never a problem until last 2yrs. It's almost like people of BLR are in some sort of experiment.” wrote a third user.

“I don’t understand how can a government can’t do basic garbage and road management ! That’s literally their main responsibility apart from policy making! Water is supplied by private tankers anyways! If this continues further, companies will start looking options out of BLR!!” wrote one user.

However, not all responses were critical. Several users defended Bengaluru, emphasising its cultural vibrancy and opportunities.

One user wrote, “Well, I have been living in Bangalore for the past 16+ years—it's been an amazing and enriching experience. Of course, the city has some infrastructure issues, but they are easily outweighed by the cool, vibrant vibe of Bengaluru. It’s truly mesmerizing and exquisite. I hope the current challenges will be addressed effectively.”

“It’s still better than most Indian cities. Yes we have our share of issues but then also see the migration into Bengaluru on daily basis. Unless govt focuses on other cities in the state it’s going to become worse,” commented another.

“may be you are coming from the better city than banglore that's why you feel like that but it was like this only from years, nothing changed much I guess,” wrote one user.