Bengaluru techie joins Microsoft Research, gets grant from Meta to build AI models at just 22

A techie’s 22nd birthday post has taken social media by surprise after he proudly listed his accomplishments in the tweet. The Bengaluru-based individual shared details about joining Microsoft Research and receiving a research grant from Meta. The techie whose 22nd birthday post has gone viral. (X/@adithya_s_k)

“Turned 22 today. AMA!! Quick look at the past year: Landed an ML internship at Apple, then joined Microsoft Research to work on agentic memory,” Adithya S Kolavi wrote. He added, “Secured a six figure USD research grant from Meta to build SoTA AI models at CognitiveLab.”

In the following lines, he discussed earning GitHub stars for his projects. He further revealed how his social media followers, across platforms such as LinkedIn, X, and GitHub, had grown.

“Published 5 research papers and had work accepted at AAAI, NAACL, CVPR, ICCV and NeurIPS workshops, launched Vibemotion (lovable for motion graphics) which crossed 200k views with solid early user testing. Released a SoTA model from India to compete with global models (has been on my bucket list for a long time),” he added. Kolavi recalled winning 3 major hackathons.

“Feels like things are just getting started, excited for what's about to come next!!” he wrote as he concluded his post. He also shared the post on his LinkedIn profile.

(HT.com has reached out to Adithya S Kolavi. This report will be updated when he responds.)

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Just getting started.” Another added, “More power to you, mate, keep it going.”

A third expressed, “Absolutely CRACKED, such cool stuff, man!” A fourth wrote, “Goated! Won't be surprised if I end up seeing 'unicorn founder Adithya' on the news in a year from now.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)