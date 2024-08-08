Bengaluru woman becomes Blinkit delivery agent for a day. Viral thread sparks reforms

A Bengaluru resident signed up to be a delivery agent for quick-delivery platform Blinkit and delivered items to customers in the city on Sunday, following which she shared her experience. Sneha P made Blinkit deliveries in and around Indiranagar, Bengaluru. (X/@itspsneha)

"Signed up to be a Blinkit delivery partner and delivered a few orders around Indiranagar today. And da*n it was amazing, earned some money, talked to a few riders. Got to know how the whole system works," Sneha said in a thread on X (formerly Twitter).

She said she signed up to be a delivery partner simply to understand how Blinkit makes its deliveries in 10 minutes.

The viral thread also caught the attention of Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa who thanked her for her detailed notes and said the company will look into them and make fixes wherever needed.

Among the points that Sneha, who has a full-time job elsewhere, flagged was about an SMS Blinkit sends its delivery agents claiming they can earn up to ₹50,000 a month as well as get ₹2,000 as bonus.

"This whole message is too gimmicky... Please don't give hope or false information to the riders. After I delivered a few orders I just know how hard it is to earn ₹50,000 and yes, where is my bonus 2K. Didn't see how to get it or any term and conditions," she said. She also demanded more clarity on Blinkit's free medical insurance policy of its delivery agents.

Read her viral thread on X:

Sharing a photo of the Blinkit store, Sneha said there was no proper place for them to sit or drinking water filter.

"The whole place is too messy to even stand. It would be great if you take care of the store as well," she said.

She also suggested Blinkit to introduced bigger paper bags to deliver larger orders as the current bags apparently end up tearing due to the weight of the items.

Blinkit makes changes for delivery agents after Bengaluru woman's feedback

On Wednesday, Blinkit's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sajal Gupta wrote back to Sneha, listing five key changes implemented by the delivery firm following her feedback. Blinkit, which is owned by Zomato, added seating arrangements at the store.

“…the seating area has been upgraded. We will make this the standard across stores,” he said.

