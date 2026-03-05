Bengaluru woman orders same pizza on Swiggy, Zomato, Ownly — one costs far less

A Bengaluru-based woman has compared prices across different food delivery apps to figure out which one is most expensive. Shreya Jha’s experiment involved the country’s two leading food delivery apps — Swiggy and Zomato — with a newly-launched service called Ownly, which pegs itself as a more affordable alternative with no hidden charges. A Bengaluru woman compared the cost of ordering pizza on Swiggy, Zomato and Ownly

What is Ownly? Ownly is a standalone delivery app launched by Rapido. The service was officially launched in Bengaluru on March 3. Ownly claims to be a low-commission delivery app with no hidden charges.

Its description on the Apple Store reads, “Ownly is a zero commission food delivery app built on one simple promise: What you see is what you pay. - No hidden charges. - No inflated menu prices.”

Cost of ordering on Swiggy and Zomato Bengaluru-based Shreya Jha checked the prices of the same pizza from Pizza Hut, JP Nagar, across the three apps. Here is what she found while comparing Swiggy, Zomato and Ownly.

On Zomato, a corn pizza costing ₹119 had several charges on top, including a restaurant packaging charge of ₹25, a delivery partner fee of ₹19, a platform fee of ₹12.50, and a Feeding India donation of ₹3.

The total on Zomato for a ₹119 pizza came to ₹191.37.

On Swiggy, there was a discount of ₹50 on the original price of the pizza. However, a delivery fee of ₹56, along with GST and other charges brought the total cost of delivery to ₹180 — marginally cheaper than Zomato.

“There is a discount of 50 rupees on the original price. Yet I have to pay Rs. 180,” wrote Shreya on X.