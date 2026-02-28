‘Guy fed us chole bhature on Zomato, now rejecting us for eating it': Bengaluru CEO on Deepinder Goyal’s hiring tweet
Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal recently shared job postings for his new venture, Temple, adding that applicants must have a certain body fat percentage.
Deepinder Goyal is making waves across social media after revealing the unconventional hiring criteria for his latest venture, Temple. In a move that has sparked intense debate, Goyal announced that the startup is exclusively looking for those who “take fitness seriously” and are deeply committed to the mission. Specifically, the mandate requires male candidates to maintain 16% body fat or less, while female candidates must be under 26%. Many reacted to the post, including a Bengaluru founder who called it the “ultimate corporate trap”.
Shravan Tickoo, founder and CEO at Rethink Systems, shared his reaction in a LinkedIn post. “So Deepinder Goyal recently said that for his new startup Temple, hiring requires: Males with 16% body fat or less. Females with 26% body fat or less. Employees need to be athletes and serious about the mission,” wrote Tickoo.
Also Read: Deepinder Goyal is hiring for 'Temple' wearable, but applicants' body fat needs to be...
He added, “We knew AI was taking jobs, and used to order comfort food from Zepto or Blinkit to cope. Now not even that is possible as... our late-night biryani is officially a career hazard! So next up writing PRDS while holding a two-minute plank.”
He continued, “And the guy who spent years feeding us Chole Bhature on Zomato is now rejecting us for eating it! Talk about the ultimate corporate trap. Truly fate loves irony.”
The post has prompted a series of responses. While some shared they support Goyal, others resonated with the Bengaluru CEO’s post.
An individual posted, “So the new hiring metric is BMI > KPI? Time to update LinkedIn with body fat % next to years of experience.” Another added, “I wouldn't listen to an obese salesperson selling me a health device, though, so it makes sense. I would laugh at the irony for sure.”
Also Read: Deepinder Goyal's Temple gets $54 million in seed funding round, begins hiring
A third commented, “From ‘add extra cheese’ to ‘add extra abs’— what a plot twist.” A fourth wrote, “Interviewer: ‘Can you tell us about a time you overcame a challenge?’ Me: ‘I didn’t order the chole bhature on Zomato for three consecutive days.’ Interviewer: ‘Welcome aboard, you elite athlete’.”
What did Deepinder Goyal post?
“At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet,” the former CEO of Zomato wrote.
After sharing the job roles, Goyal described the requirements. “We are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them. So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply. If you're not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too; but you'll be on probation until you are.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More