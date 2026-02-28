‘Guy fed us chole bhature on Zomato, now rejecting us for eating it': Bengaluru CEO on Deepinder Goyal’s hiring tweet

Deepinder Goyal is making waves across social media after revealing the unconventional hiring criteria for his latest venture, Temple. In a move that has sparked intense debate, Goyal announced that the startup is exclusively looking for those who “take fitness seriously” and are deeply committed to the mission. Specifically, the mandate requires male candidates to maintain 16% body fat or less, while female candidates must be under 26%. Many reacted to the post, including a Bengaluru founder who called it the “ultimate corporate trap”. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted he is looking for engineers “who are also athletes". (YouTube/@rajshamani, LinkedIn/Shravan Tickoo)

Shravan Tickoo, founder and CEO at Rethink Systems, shared his reaction in a LinkedIn post. “So Deepinder Goyal recently said that for his new startup Temple, hiring requires: Males with 16% body fat or less. Females with 26% body fat or less. Employees need to be athletes and serious about the mission,” wrote Tickoo.

He added, “We knew AI was taking jobs, and used to order comfort food from Zepto or Blinkit to cope. Now not even that is possible as... our late-night biryani is officially a career hazard! So next up writing PRDS while holding a two-minute plank.”

He continued, “And the guy who spent years feeding us Chole Bhature on Zomato is now rejecting us for eating it! Talk about the ultimate corporate trap. Truly fate loves irony.”