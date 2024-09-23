Bengaluru woman ruins children's Onam Pookalam in viral video. Internet livid: ‘Vicious and hateful’

A resident of an apartment complex in Bengaluru is facing backlash for destroying a Pookalam, a floral arrangement created by children in the community to celebrate Onam. The woman can be heard speaking in Malayalam as she stands on the Onam Pookalam. (X)

The incident reportedly occurred in the common area of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in east Bengaluru's Hegde Nagar, and has left residents and social media users shock.

A video of the incident shows the woman - whose name is Simi Nair, according to many social media posts - arguing with residents and destroying the Pookalam. In the 2:20 minute-clip, the woman can be heard speaking in English and Malayalam.

The exact circumstances leading to this incident remain unclear. HT.com cannot independently verify the authencity of the viral video.

The Pookalam, a significant part of the Onam festival, symbolises joy and unity. According to a post on X (Formerly Twitter), it was meticulously arranged by children in the complex as part of the festive celebrations.

(Also Read: Moving to Bengaluru? Here are 5 platforms to learn Kannada basics for hassle-free auto and cab rides)

Take a look at the video here:

How did the X users react?

One X user reacted strongly to the video, stating, “She didn’t learn from Bharat’s culture that our neighborhood is our family."

Many users are calling for the apartment association to take formal action, with some suggesting filing a police complaint against the woman for her behavior. The incident has ignited discussions on social media about the need for respect and consideration within residential communities.

“What a vicious and hateful woman,” X user Mini said.

(Also Read: ‘Malabari boys’ in Bengaluru make Instagram Reels at traffic signal on Onam, internet demands action. Video)

In a recent incident, Sushma Iyengar, a Bengaluru resident, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to criticise quick e-commerce platform BigBasket for including free flowers with her grocery order during the Onam festival. Iyengar questioned why the company added flowers as a complimentary gift to her purchase.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a heated online debate. Some even wondered how anyone could take issue with receiving free flowers.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman slams BigBasket for sending free flowers on Onam)