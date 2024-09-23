Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman ruins children's Onam Pookalam in viral video. Internet livid: ‘Vicious and hateful’

ByHT Trending Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Sep 23, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The Bengaluru woman is facing backlash after a video shows her destroying a children's Onam Pookalam in an apartment complex.

A resident of an apartment complex in Bengaluru is facing backlash for destroying a Pookalam, a floral arrangement created by children in the community to celebrate Onam.

The woman can be heard speaking in Malayalam as she stands on the Onam Pookalam. (X)
The woman can be heard speaking in Malayalam as she stands on the Onam Pookalam. (X)

The incident reportedly occurred in the common area of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in east Bengaluru's Hegde Nagar, and has left residents and social media users shock.

A video of the incident shows the woman - whose name is Simi Nair, according to many social media posts - arguing with residents and destroying the Pookalam. In the 2:20 minute-clip, the woman can be heard speaking in English and Malayalam.

The exact circumstances leading to this incident remain unclear. HT.com cannot independently verify the authencity of the viral video.

The Pookalam, a significant part of the Onam festival, symbolises joy and unity. According to a post on X (Formerly Twitter), it was meticulously arranged by children in the complex as part of the festive celebrations.

(Also Read: Moving to Bengaluru? Here are 5 platforms to learn Kannada basics for hassle-free auto and cab rides)

Take a look at the video here:

How did the X users react?

One X user reacted strongly to the video, stating, “She didn’t learn from Bharat’s culture that our neighborhood is our family."

Many users are calling for the apartment association to take formal action, with some suggesting filing a police complaint against the woman for her behavior. The incident has ignited discussions on social media about the need for respect and consideration within residential communities.

“What a vicious and hateful woman,” X user Mini said.

(Also Read: ‘Malabari boys’ in Bengaluru make Instagram Reels at traffic signal on Onam, internet demands action. Video)

In a recent incident, Sushma Iyengar, a Bengaluru resident, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to criticise quick e-commerce platform BigBasket for including free flowers with her grocery order during the Onam festival. Iyengar questioned why the company added flowers as a complimentary gift to her purchase.

Her post quickly went viral, sparking a heated online debate. Some even wondered how anyone could take issue with receiving free flowers.

(Also Read: Bengaluru woman slams BigBasket for sending free flowers on Onam)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On