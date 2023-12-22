Bengaluru woman tries selling water dispenser for a whopping 41,000

A woman who is moving out of Bengaluru took to the Facebook page 'Flat and Flatmates in Bangalore' to sell a water dispenser. However, the price at which she decided to sell the product has left people shocked and amused at the same time. The water dispenser that the woman is selling for ₹ 41,000.

Facebook user Meghana Alla wrote, “Selling due to moving out of Bengaluru.” Alongside, she posted two pictures of the water dispenser. She also added that this dispenser cost $500 (approximately. ₹41,000). (Also Read: Bengaluru woman sues Flipkart for overcharging shampoo, wins ₹20k: Report)

Facebook post made by Meghana Alla. (Facebook/@Meghana Alla)

Since this post was shared, it made its way to other social media platforms. X user @VandanaJain_ shared the screenshots of the original post on the microblogging platform, and soon after that, it went viral. Since then, it has garnered various reactions.

An individual wrote, “Transportation and installation cost included?”

A second said, “$500 for a water dispenser is a little expensive.”

A third added, “Is the water included?”

