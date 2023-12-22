close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Bengaluru woman tries selling water dispenser for a whopping 41,000

Bengaluru woman tries selling water dispenser for a whopping 41,000

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 22, 2023 05:47 PM IST

The woman's post not only shocked several people but also left many amused.

A woman who is moving out of Bengaluru took to the Facebook page 'Flat and Flatmates in Bangalore' to sell a water dispenser. However, the price at which she decided to sell the product has left people shocked and amused at the same time.

The water dispenser that the woman is selling for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,000.
The water dispenser that the woman is selling for 41,000.

Facebook user Meghana Alla wrote, “Selling due to moving out of Bengaluru.” Alongside, she posted two pictures of the water dispenser. She also added that this dispenser cost $500 (approximately. 41,000). (Also Read: Bengaluru woman sues Flipkart for overcharging shampoo, wins 20k: Report)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Take a look at her post here:

Facebook post made by Meghana Alla. (Facebook/@Meghana Alla)
Facebook post made by Meghana Alla. (Facebook/@Meghana Alla)

Since this post was shared, it made its way to other social media platforms. X user @VandanaJain_ shared the screenshots of the original post on the microblogging platform, and soon after that, it went viral. Since then, it has garnered various reactions.

Here’s what @VandanaJain_ shared:

After she made this tweet, it received over 53,000 views. The post also has several likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “Transportation and installation cost included?”

A second said, “$500 for a water dispenser is a little expensive.”

A third added, “Is the water included?”

What are your thoughts on this?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out