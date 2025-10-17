Benjamin Moore picks ‘silhouette’ as its 2026 color of the year

Benjamin Moore has announced “Silhouette” as its 2026 Color of the Year, describing it as a dark, sophisticated blend of espresso and charcoal tones, according to Rela Benjamin Moore unveiled seven coordinating shades designed to layer seamlessly for a refined, sophisticated look: Raindance, Swiss Coffee, First Crush, Batik, Narragansett Green, Southwest Pottery, and Sherwood Tan.(Pexel)

The company said the color “balances refinement and distinction” and was inspired by “a modern take on classical suiting.”

“The connection between fashion and interiors has always been a source of inspiration, but this year in particular, we’ve noticed a renewed interest in suiting and classic silhouettes; the resurgence of timeless pieces; and the growing interest in the brown color family,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore’s director of color and marketing design.

Silhouette color qualities

“Silhouette embodies these qualities with its depth and luxurious blend of burnt umber and delicate charcoal undertones,” she added. “Like a perfectly tailored suit, this hue has the versatility and softness to bring a space from expected to exceptional.”

Other colors introduced

Benjamin Moore also introduced a set of seven coordinating shades — Raindance, Swiss Coffee, First Crush, Batik, Narragansett Green, Southwest Pottery, and Sherwood Tan, that the company says were curated to “layer effortlessly for a sophisticated feel.”

Benjamin Moore’s color and design expert Hannah Yeo told Realtor.com that selecting the Color of the Year is a yearlong process. “It is a yearlong process for us,” she said. “As soon as [the Color of the Year] is announced, we give ourselves about two weeks to have a little bit of rest, and typically by November, we're back in the room talking about what's next.”

Yeo explained that the team draws from multiple industries including fashion, architecture, and automotive to identify cultural and design influences that guide the annual color choice.

“We're not just looking at interiors. We're looking at design disciplines all across [different areas],” she said. “Whether it be fashion, automotive, graphic design, we're looking at cultural influences, economic influences, global influences, everything, and we really distill it down to paint.”

Yeo said the team also considers long-term appeal when picking the color. “We know that it needs to live for about five to seven years into the future. So we're looking at that, too.”

She noted that color trends reflect broader social shifts, pointing out that earlier choices such as 2023’s Raspberry Blush, 2024’s Blue Nova, and 2025’s Cinnamon Slate, mirrored society’s move from post-pandemic vibrancy to more muted, neutral tones.

“Silhouette,” Yeo added, represents “quiet luxury” with a modern twist. The mix of brown and charcoal, she said, adds “a sophisticated touch” to any space.

“It really brings in that sophisticated touch to a space,” she said. “Whether it be a smaller dose or really going onto the ceiling and into an adjacent room, it's really limitless.”

Benjamin Moore is the 10th paint brand to announce its 2026 color selection, following Behr, which unveiled its pick earlier this year.