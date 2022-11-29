Home / Trending / Benny Dayal is not happy with 'Dossam' cafe at Chandigarh airport. Watch video to know why

Benny Dayal is not happy with 'Dossam' cafe at Chandigarh airport. Watch video to know why

trending
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Benny Dayal posted a video on his Instagram handle and shared his disappointment with the ‘Dossam’ named cafe at the Chandigarh airport.

Benny Dayal infront of the 'Dossam' cafe at Chandigarh airport. (Instagram/@bennydayalofficial)
Benny Dayal infront of the 'Dossam' cafe at Chandigarh airport. (Instagram/@bennydayalofficial)
ByArfa Javaid

A few days back, Benny Dayal was at Chandigarh airport and thought of having a nice South Indian breakfast before boarding his flight. He headed to the food court and came across a cafe that made him furious. Reason? The name of the cafe - Dossam. The musician then recorded a video and had a lot to say about 'Dosa' and its pronunciation in several southern states of the country. He went on to say that "add 'Am' to anything, it becomes South Indian" sarcastically. He even gave an example, 'Dreamum wakeupum critical conditionum'. The line he quoted is from a very famous song 'Dreamum wakeupum' picturised on Rani Mukherjee and Prithviraj. It is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Sowmya Raoh.

"DOSSAM!!!!!!!!! Not DOSA, Not DOSHA, NOT DOSAI!!!! Add "AM", and anything will become South Indian, IS IT??? DEEEIIIIIIIIII!!!!" wrote Benny Dayal while sharing a video on his Instagram handle.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times. It has also received several comments from people.

Rahul Subramanian dropped a comment on Benny Dayal's video and wrote, "Dosa + Awesome = Dosaam." Content creator Nirmal Pillai commented, "They may just have combined Dosa + Appam." Danish Sait referred to the text insert on Benny Dayal's video and wrote "Italy" with the country's flag emoji. Musician Aditi Singh Sharma also said the same thing and wrote, "Hahaha, but best is hot 'Italy'."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out