Best Indian city to live in? Delhi techie’s question on Pune, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad ignites heated debate

A Delhi-based techie turned to the internet for help with a life-changing decision: choosing the best city to settle in—Pune, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad. His simple question triggered a lively debate among netizens, with many passionately advocating for their favorite city while comparing the pros and cons of each. All three cities are major tech hubs in India, known for their vibrant job markets and cultural diversity.

"Pune/Bangalore/Hyderabad which is the best one amongst to move from NCR? I'm a software engineer with 3 year of experience and currently working in NCR, have been in NCR all my life was born here as well. Now I'm on look for switch is it worth moving to Bengaluru like I'm lately hearing a lot of people saying that it is not nice anymore," he wrote in a post on Reddit.

The techie said that he was also looking for a city where he could build on his social life. He asked Reddit to help him decide between the three cities.

Pune vs Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

The post was quickly flooded with comments from residents of the cities, listing the pros and cons of living in the city. "In my opinion, Hyderabad. I've lived in Pune for majority part of my life. Been in Bangalore as well, but traffic and roads are very poor in these two cities as on date. Whereas Hyderabad has far better roads and traffic as well! One thing to note is, when all construction work is over in Bangalore, it might have an improved story," said one of them.

"I live in Pune and sometimes visit Hyderabad. Life in Hyderabad and Pune is almost the same. There are no issues related to language (unlike the Kannada-related concerns in Bangalore). However, the traffic situation in Pune is terrible. But if you want to travel to places on weekends (which I generally don’t), Pune is a better choice," said another.

"Pune is a great city. I have been working here for 1.5 years and so far don't have much negative experience. Marathi people are very nice and welcoming. You won't feel lonely or discriminated against here. You should definitely consider it," wrote a third user.

One of them ranked the cities on several different metrices. "For companies: Bengaluru > Hyderabad > Pune; Cost of buying day to day things: Pune > Hyderabad = Bengaluru, Infra: Hyderabad > Bengaluru > Pune; Social life: Pune > = Bengaluru >> Hyderabad," he added.

