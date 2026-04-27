‘Bhaiya please bacche hain’: Indore couple with 2-year-old held hostage in car for 10 minutes, threatened with stick

According to a post shared on the social media platform Reddit, the accused approached the vehicle and began threatening the occupants, demanding money over the pretext of a minor collision, as per a report by NDTV. The family remained trapped inside the locked vehicle as the man continued his aggressive behaviour, repeatedly demanding money.

A miscreant held a husband, wife, and their two-year-old daughter hostage inside their car, threatening them with a stick and demanding money. The ordeal, which lasted nearly 10 minutes, left the family terrified as the accused hurled abuses and tried to intimidate them into handing over cash. The incident occurred in Indore.

After nearly ten minutes, the situation eventually de-escalated, though it is not immediately clear what prompted the accused to stop the confrontation. The family, including the child, was left shaken but reportedly unharmed.

How social media responded on Reddit Many people are saying it's getting pretty common in this Bangada Road. Goons threating people and extorting money.

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"It's the Police who's not taking action and not it will, until someone dies. CM will cry on camera and then after "Koi baksha nahi jaayega" rhetoric 1-2 guys will go behind bars and after 3 months they'll be out, and who's lost his life, he has lost it already. That's India for you," a user said.

"The best way is to speed up your car and run when you are with your family you can't risk your family infront of a goon," a second user wrote.

"I would only blame the family and general public who was watching this like a circus and taking vidoes. One tight slap is all that's needed for these 'alpha male goons,'a third user commented.

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In a separate incident, a minor misunderstanding between neighbours in Vidyamanyanagar near Andrahalli, Bengaluru, escalated into a brutal assault, leaving a couple injured and sparking a police investigation.

According to a complaint filed with the Byadarahalli police, Sowmya GK, a tailor, and her husband Gangadhar, a 39-year-old auto driver, were allegedly attacked by members of a neighbouring family with a cricket bat following a heated altercation.