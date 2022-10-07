Big dog helps a tiny pooch to climb up a sofa. Watch adorable video

It is often said that a dog is a man’s best friend. There are also videos on the Internet that show how the pooches often love extending their helping paws towards other animals too. Just like the incident that is captured in this heartwarming video. It shows a big dog helping a tiny pooch.

The video was posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “I got you, little buddy,” it reads. The video opens to show a person sitting on a sofa with a big dog sitting on the floor in front of him. Within moments, a tiny dog comes running towards them. The pooch instantly tries to climb up the sofa to reach the human but fails. It is at that moment the big doggo comes to rescue and helps the little dog.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 41,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“We all need a helping nose every once in a while,” joked a Reddit user. “Thanks. This made me smile from ear to ear,” shared another. “Aww that's so sweet and cool,” expressed a third. “This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet. I can stop scrolling now!,” wrote a fourth.